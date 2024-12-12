South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decision as his party leans toward impeachment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lashed out at his political opponents as "anti-state forces", said North Korea may have hacked the country's elections, and defended last week's short-lived martial law order as a legal move to protect democracy.

His comments on Thursday came as the leader of Yoon's own party said the president had shown no signs of resigning and must be impeached.

