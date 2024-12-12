Left Menu

South Korea's Political Showdown: President Yoon's High-Stakes Battle

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol denounced his political opponents as 'anti-state forces' and defended his martial law order. He faces a second impeachment vote, with allegations of insurrection mounting against him. Yoon claims North Korea hacked elections, prompting the martial law declaration.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol escalated his attack on political opponents, labeling them as 'anti-state forces'. Amid uproar over his martial law declaration, he justified it as necessary for safeguarding democracy, pointing to North Korean election interference.

Facing intense scrutiny, Yoon's pushback comes as his party leaders suggest impeachment, following a boycott-affected vote. With another impeachment attempt looming, Yoon remains defiant, asserting he will 'fight to the end'. His declaration of martial law catalyzed South Korea's biggest political upheaval in decades.

Despite claims of electoral system hacking by North Korea, Yoon criticized the National Election Commission's reluctance to engage in system inspections. The opposition's significant election win intensifies the potential for impeachment with required support from ruling party members.

