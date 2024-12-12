Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Ties with Trump's Team Amid China Tensions

Taiwan's officials Lin Fei-fan and Hsu Szu-chien are meeting individuals connected to U.S. President-elect Trump's team in Washington. This comes amid China's increased military activity near Taiwan. Taiwan aims to strengthen relations with the incoming U.S. administration, hoping for a tougher stance on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:25 IST
In a calculated move amid rising tensions with China, two high-ranking Taiwanese officials have journeyed to Washington, D.C., to engage with members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team. This crucial visit, as disclosed by five insiders to Reuters, aims to forge stronger ties with the incoming U.S. administration.

Lin Fei-fan and Hsu Szu-chien, both Deputy Secretaries-General from Taiwan's National Security Council, are conducting meetings throughout the week. Despite the strategic nature of these interactions, the specifics regarding the U.S. attendees remain unconfirmed.

The diplomatic effort comes as China's military activities increase near the Taiwan Strait, perceived as Beijing's attempt to dictate terms to Trump's transition team. Taiwan hopes for a firm U.S. policy line against China and is actively engaged in discussions with potential mid-level political allies from Trump's circle.

