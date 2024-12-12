Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Ties with Trump's Team Amid China Tensions

In a calculated move amid rising tensions with China, two high-ranking Taiwanese officials have journeyed to Washington, D.C., to engage with members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team. This crucial visit, as disclosed by five insiders to Reuters, aims to forge stronger ties with the incoming U.S. administration.

Lin Fei-fan and Hsu Szu-chien, both Deputy Secretaries-General from Taiwan's National Security Council, are conducting meetings throughout the week. Despite the strategic nature of these interactions, the specifics regarding the U.S. attendees remain unconfirmed.

The diplomatic effort comes as China's military activities increase near the Taiwan Strait, perceived as Beijing's attempt to dictate terms to Trump's transition team. Taiwan hopes for a firm U.S. policy line against China and is actively engaged in discussions with potential mid-level political allies from Trump's circle.

