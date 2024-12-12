Left Menu

EU's Syria Stance: Sanctions Held Amid Transition Talks

France insists it's premature for the EU to lift sanctions on Syria despite President Assad's downfall. Before considering such actions, discussions will prioritize defining the EU's stance on Syria's political transition. Talks in Brussels next week will focus on these evolving dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:55 IST
EU's Syria Stance: Sanctions Held Amid Transition Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France declared on Thursday that the European Union should not rush to lift sanctions on Syria, even after the removal of President Bashar al-Assad. Instead, the immediate focus should be on solidifying the EU's stance on Syria's political transition.

While most EU member states have welcomed Assad's fall, they are contemplating the possibility of collaborating with the rebel groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist faction labeled as a terrorist organization by the EU. EU foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Brussels next week to deliberate on this issue.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine emphasized a cautious and systematic approach: "We are proceeding in an orderly manner, step by step." While acknowledging the stringent nature of the current sanctions regime, Lemoine indicated that the primary discussions would revolve around the political transition in Syria, with the sanctions topic addressed subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024