Congress Unveils Candidate Roster for Delhi Assembly Elections

In a strategic move, Congress revealed its initial list of 21 candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, demonstrating its electoral readiness for the 2025 showdown. Among the prominent names are Ragini Nayak contesting from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav is set to compete from Badli. These decisions emerged following a Central Election Committee assembly.

The newly announced candidates list includes Aruna Kumari for Narela and Mangesh Tyagi in Burari, with further selections of Shivank Singhal for Adarsh Nagar and Jai Kishan for Sultanpur Majra. In a bid to strengthen its roster, the party chose Rohit Chaudhary for Nangloi Jat, Praveen Jain for Shalimarbagh, and veteran Anil Bhardwaj for Sadar Bazar. Mudit Agarwal is booked for Chandni Chowk, with ex-minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran rounding out a diverse candidate lineup.

While the Congress gears up, opposition entities like BJP and AAP have amplified campaign efforts. Notably, AAP released its second candidate compilation, eliminating 17 incumbents, with leader Arvind Kejriwal dismissing alliance prospects with Congress. Expectations rise as Delhi's poll landscape heats up, with AAP defending its 2020 achievement of 62 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)