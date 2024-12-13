In a statement on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that the Donald Trump administration imposed more than 50 sanctions on Russia. This disclosure raises important questions about future relations as the U.S. transitions leadership.

Peskov stressed the significance of maintaining Russia's awareness of previous unfriendly actions by the United States. However, he also advised a wait-and-see approach to identify any positive developments under the president-elect's administration.

The comment comes amid speculations surrounding possible changes in the U.S.-Russia dynamics as new leadership could redefine diplomatic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)