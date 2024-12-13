Left Menu

Russia Awaits New U.S. Strategies Post-Trump Administration Sanctions

The Trump administration imposed over 50 sanctions on Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He suggests a cautious approach, urging Russia to remember past U.S. actions but to also look for potential positive changes once the new president-elect takes office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:43 IST
In a statement on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that the Donald Trump administration imposed more than 50 sanctions on Russia. This disclosure raises important questions about future relations as the U.S. transitions leadership.

Peskov stressed the significance of maintaining Russia's awareness of previous unfriendly actions by the United States. However, he also advised a wait-and-see approach to identify any positive developments under the president-elect's administration.

The comment comes amid speculations surrounding possible changes in the U.S.-Russia dynamics as new leadership could redefine diplomatic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

