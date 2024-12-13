Left Menu

Kerala's Future Leadership: Pinarayi Vijayan Likely to Lead LDF in 2026

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala hinted that Pinarayi Vijayan might lead the LDF in the 2026 Assembly elections. At a press conference, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan discussed a potential third Vijayan-led government while criticizing media misrepresentations and addressing internal party issues. Govindan accused the BJP-led Centre of interfering in state university affairs.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has indicated that current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to be at the helm for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala's 2026 Assembly elections.

M V Govindan, state secretary of the CPI(M), revealed that discussions are underway within the party's ranks about Vijayan leading a third government. At a press conference, Govindan openly accused the media of distorting the party's internal efforts to rectify negative trends as anti-Communist propaganda.

Govindan also criticized the central government for trying to meddle in the state's university affairs, labeling it a move to destroy autonomy. He underscored the inaccuracies in media reporting and stressed that the party remains focused on its path to rejuvenation and public service as the upcoming state convention nears.

