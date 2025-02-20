When the Music Burns: Artists Rise from Ashes in Los Angeles Wildfires

The Los Angeles music community is grappling with massive losses following destructive wildfires in January. Among the victims are a piano teacher who lost two Steinway pianos, a film and TV composer whose studio was razed, and the folk rock band Dawes, which saw much of its equipment turn to ashes.

Artists, including Dan Kalisher—a pedal steel guitar player and producer—are beginning to rebuild. Kalisher's home and recording studio in Altadena were consumed by the flames, wiping out approximately $100,000 in equipment. This loss highlights the challenges faced by many musicians, who often lack sufficient insurance coverage for their instruments.

Relief efforts are underway as musicians and industry figures rally together. Benefit concerts, crowdfunding campaigns, and donations from companies like Fender are helping artists restore their means of creativity. Spaces for recording and collaboration, such as the facilities offered by Los Angeles' Good Boy Records, are providing a sanctuary for artists to heal and create.

