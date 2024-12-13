Left Menu

New French Prime Minister Faces Uphill Battle Amid Political Turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister, amid a political crisis. Despite his experience, Bayrou faces opposition challenges and a parliament resistant to Macron's government. The immediate focus is on passing a budget while maintaining coalition stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:45 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as France's new prime minister, following the ousting of Michel Barnier. However, Bayrou's path forward is fraught with challenges.

The Socialist Party has refused to join Bayrou's coalition government, leaving the veteran centrist to manage a potential power vacuum. His task includes passing a critical budget, which was a downfall for his predecessor.

The move comes as the political climate in France remains tense, with borrowing costs rising and coalition tensions mounting. Macron's government faces an uphill battle to stabilize the situation as opposition parties watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

