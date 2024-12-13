New French Prime Minister Faces Uphill Battle Amid Political Turmoil
French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister, amid a political crisis. Despite his experience, Bayrou faces opposition challenges and a parliament resistant to Macron's government. The immediate focus is on passing a budget while maintaining coalition stability.
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as France's new prime minister, following the ousting of Michel Barnier. However, Bayrou's path forward is fraught with challenges.
The Socialist Party has refused to join Bayrou's coalition government, leaving the veteran centrist to manage a potential power vacuum. His task includes passing a critical budget, which was a downfall for his predecessor.
The move comes as the political climate in France remains tense, with borrowing costs rising and coalition tensions mounting. Macron's government faces an uphill battle to stabilize the situation as opposition parties watch closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rallies Amidst Assembly Fallout
Ajmer Sharif Dispute Ignites Political Turmoil Amidst Allegations of Diversion Tactics
Political Turmoil: Kadam Predicts Thackeray's Disappearance into the Night
Political Turmoil in France: Electricity Tax Controversy Sparks Crisis
Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Alliances and Threats in the Philippines