France's Debt Dilemma: A Political and Moral Journey

Newly-named Prime Minister Francois Bayrou emphasized that addressing France's significant debt is both a political priority and a moral obligation during his inaugural speech. He highlighted the moral questions posed by the deficit and debt as key issues his administration will focus on overcoming.

Francois Bayrou, France's newly appointed Prime Minister, declared on Friday that tackling the nation's substantial debt is not just a political necessity but a moral duty.

In his maiden speech after assuming office, Bayrou underscored the moral dimensions of managing the budget deficit and mounting debt.

His remarks set a clear agenda for his tenure, framing economic recovery as not only a policy goal but an ethical imperative.

