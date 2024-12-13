Left Menu

François Bayrou: A Veteran's Return Amidst France's Political Crisis

Amidst a political crisis in France, President Emmanuel Macron appoints François Bayrou as prime minister following a vote that ousted the previous government. A key figure in French politics, Bayrou's task to stabilize the government faces challenges due to a lack of parliamentary majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:44 IST
François Bayrou: A Veteran's Return Amidst France's Political Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In an attempt to navigate France's ongoing political turmoil, President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his centrist ally, François Bayrou, as the new prime minister. Bayrou, a seasoned politician and crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, is expected to guide the formation of a new government after the previous one was ousted following a no-confidence vote.

Bayrou's appointment follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who stepped down amid budget disputes in the National Assembly. Macron has vowed to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, and Bayrou will work to stabilize a government lacking a majority in parliament.

Given the absence of a parliamentary majority, Bayrou's government will need support from moderate lawmakers across political lines. Macron's strategy seeks to contain the influence of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who played a role in the government's ousting. Meanwhile, the National Rally party remains cautious, emphasizing the importance of protecting citizens' purchasing power. Bayrou, who leads the Democratic Movement, returns to the forefront of French politics with the task of restoring governmental stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024