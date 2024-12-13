François Bayrou: A Veteran's Return Amidst France's Political Crisis

In an attempt to navigate France's ongoing political turmoil, President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his centrist ally, François Bayrou, as the new prime minister. Bayrou, a seasoned politician and crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, is expected to guide the formation of a new government after the previous one was ousted following a no-confidence vote.

Bayrou's appointment follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who stepped down amid budget disputes in the National Assembly. Macron has vowed to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, and Bayrou will work to stabilize a government lacking a majority in parliament.

Given the absence of a parliamentary majority, Bayrou's government will need support from moderate lawmakers across political lines. Macron's strategy seeks to contain the influence of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who played a role in the government's ousting. Meanwhile, the National Rally party remains cautious, emphasizing the importance of protecting citizens' purchasing power. Bayrou, who leads the Democratic Movement, returns to the forefront of French politics with the task of restoring governmental stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)