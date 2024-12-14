The Great Daylight Saving Debate: A Timely Issue

The ongoing debate over daylight saving time (DST) is garnering attention as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump joins those advocating for its elimination. He criticized DST as both inconvenient and costly to the nation, reiterating Republican efforts to end the practice.

Since its implementation in the 1960s, DST has been subject to contentious debate. While some lawmakers support staying on standard time year-round, others prefer permanent daylight saving time or maintaining the status quo. President Joe Biden has yet to express a stance on the issue.

The U.S. Senate's unanimous vote in March 2022 to make DST permanent faced deadlock in the House due to lack of consensus. Advocates for permanent DST highlight brighter afternoons boosting economic activity, whereas critics emphasize safety concerns for children commuting in darkness.

(With inputs from agencies.)