Left Menu

Mikheil Kavelashvili: Soccer Star Turned Georgian President Amid Controversy

Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former soccer player, was elected as the president of Georgia amid opposition claims of electoral manipulation favoring Russia. With backing from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kavelashvili's victory is seen as detrimental to Georgia's EU aspirations. Pro-Western parties demand a new election after boycotting parliamentary sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:29 IST
Mikheil Kavelashvili: Soccer Star Turned Georgian President Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a significant political shift, Mikheil Kavelashvili, once a celebrated soccer player, has ascended to the presidency of Georgia. His election, backed by the Georgian Dream party, has intensified political tension in the country.

The ruling party's consolidated control over the electoral college has drawn criticism from the opposition, who assert that the process was manipulated with Moscow's influence. The outcome, they argue, undermines Georgia's European Union aspirations, favoring Russian interests instead.

This political landscape is further complicated by the main pro-Western parties' decision to boycott parliament sessions, alleging electoral fraud and demanding a new election. The situation underscores the challenges facing Georgia's political and diplomatic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024