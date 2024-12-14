Mikheil Kavelashvili: Soccer Star Turned Georgian President Amid Controversy

In a significant political shift, Mikheil Kavelashvili, once a celebrated soccer player, has ascended to the presidency of Georgia. His election, backed by the Georgian Dream party, has intensified political tension in the country.

The ruling party's consolidated control over the electoral college has drawn criticism from the opposition, who assert that the process was manipulated with Moscow's influence. The outcome, they argue, undermines Georgia's European Union aspirations, favoring Russian interests instead.

This political landscape is further complicated by the main pro-Western parties' decision to boycott parliament sessions, alleging electoral fraud and demanding a new election. The situation underscores the challenges facing Georgia's political and diplomatic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)