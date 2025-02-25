Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Defamation Claims

Rudolph Giuliani, former New York City mayor and adviser to Donald Trump, has settled a $148 million defamation judgment with Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' "Shaye" Moss. The workers alleged that Giuliani falsely claimed they helped rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Trump.

A satisfaction of judgment was documented in Manhattan federal court after the settlement was announced on January 16. Though specific terms of the settlement are undisclosed, Giuliani confirmed he would retain his properties in Manhattan and Palm Beach.

The settlement preempted a court trial over Giuliani's assets, initially scheduled before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman. The litigation concerned whether Giuliani could keep his condominium and World Series rings. Despite this resolution, he faces additional legal battles related to the 2020 election.

