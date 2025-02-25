Left Menu

Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Defamation Claims

Rudolph Giuliani settles a $148 million judgment with two Georgia election workers, averting a trial. The workers accused him of defamation during the 2020 election. The terms remain undisclosed, but Giuliani retained key properties and agreed not to defame them again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 01:17 IST
Giuliani Settles with Georgia Election Workers Amid Defamation Claims

Rudolph Giuliani, former New York City mayor and adviser to Donald Trump, has settled a $148 million defamation judgment with Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' "Shaye" Moss. The workers alleged that Giuliani falsely claimed they helped rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Trump.

A satisfaction of judgment was documented in Manhattan federal court after the settlement was announced on January 16. Though specific terms of the settlement are undisclosed, Giuliani confirmed he would retain his properties in Manhattan and Palm Beach.

The settlement preempted a court trial over Giuliani's assets, initially scheduled before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman. The litigation concerned whether Giuliani could keep his condominium and World Series rings. Despite this resolution, he faces additional legal battles related to the 2020 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025