Blinken's Final Push: Shaping Syria's Future Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, embarked on what might be his last diplomatic mission to the Middle East, aiming to prevent further chaos in Syria following President Bashar Assad's unexpected ouster. The trip, taking place in the final weeks of the Biden administration, is pivotal in shaping post-Assad Syria.

During his meetings in Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq, Blinken sought a consensus on a Syrian political transition centered on regional cooperation. His diplomatic push involves securing support for a Syrian government committed to nonsectarian governance, human rights, and thwarting terrorism.

With President-elect Trump taking office soon, Blinken faces the challenge of solidifying policy achievements in the Middle East amid concerns about a possible resurgence of the Islamic State under changing US leadership dynamics.

