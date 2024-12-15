Left Menu

Aiyar's Untold Memoirs: The Untapped Legacy of Pranab Mukherjee

In his latest book, Mani Shankar Aiyar suggests the UPA-II era could have been salvaged by swapping Manmohan Singh and Pranab Mukherjee's roles in 2012. This strategic shift, he argues, might have forestalled Congress's 'paralysis of governance' and the devastating 2014 electoral defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:21 IST
Aiyar's Untold Memoirs: The Untapped Legacy of Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar argues in his new book that the UPA-II administration's downfall might have been avoided had Pranab Mukherjee been made Prime Minister instead of Manmohan Singh in 2012 when the Rashtrapati position became vacant.

Aiyar insists that such a move could have prevented the Congress from experiencing a 'paralysis of governance,' leading up to its catastrophic showing in the 2014 general elections where it plummeted to 44 seats.

According to Aiyar, Manmohan Singh, having undergone major surgery, was not fit to lead, making Mukherjee the more dynamic choice capable of managing the party or government effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024