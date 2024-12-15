Faith Amidst Change: Christians Hopeful in Post-Assad Syria

In the northwestern Syrian town of Latakia, Christian worshippers attended Mass at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral with cautious optimism as they faced a new political landscape. A week after rebels led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled former President Bashar al-Assad, signs of change were evident.

Athanasios Fahed, the Metropolitan of Latakia for the Greek Orthodox Church, led the service, reflecting on the surprise and concerns that gripped Syrian Christians. He emphasized the hope that the new Sunni-led officials would continue to safeguard religious freedoms, which were largely maintained under Assad's regime.

Christians and other minority communities in Syria have historically feared potential threats under Islamist rule. Parish council secretary Lina Akhras provided reassurance, stating that contact has been made with new leaders, fostering optimism for a stable future in the diverse nation.

