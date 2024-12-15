AAP Unveils Final Candidate List for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

In a decisive move ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its complete roster of contenders, including 38 finalized candidates. Former Delhi minister and prominent AAP figure, Satyendar Jain, has been confirmed to compete for the Shakur Basti constituency.

Advocating transparency, Jain proclaimed the party's commitment to clarity, decisively dismissing any links to the rehabilitation of Rohingya migrants. 'Rehabilitation efforts fall under the central government's jurisdiction, not AAP's,' he stated to ANI.

Additions to the list include prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal re-contesting in New Delhi, and defectors like BJP's Ramesh Pehalwan, with the party maintaining its proactive candidate selection strategy as seen in the recent inclusion of fresh faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)