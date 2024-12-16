Delhi BJP Rallies Auto Drivers' Support Against AAP as Election Battle Heats Up
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has vowed to oust the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming assembly elections, with support from auto drivers who have pledged allegiance to the BJP. Meanwhile, AAP has finalized its candidate list, and Congress struggles to regain ground in the capital's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva engaged with auto drivers, securing commitments to back the BJP and challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sachdeva announced that the drivers are resolved to end what he called the corrupt reign of AAP.
Sachdeva's assertion follows a nostalgic appeal by AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who reminisced about the party's humble beginnings with auto-rickshaw campaigns. Meanwhile, AAP has finalized its candidate list for the upcoming elections, featuring prominent leaders and new faces.
As the race intensifies, the Congress party faces an uphill battle, having failed to secure a seat in the last two elections. In 2020, AAP claimed a decisive victory with 62 seats, leaving BJP with just eight. The political scene is tense as parties vie for control in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been harmful: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal; lauds Punjab Police for averting a big tragedy.
Delhi HC seeks replies of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on ED's plea in money laundering case related to excise policy 'scam'.