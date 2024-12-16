Upcoming Economic Forecasts to Test UK's New Fiscal Strategies
The UK will release new economic and fiscal forecasts on March 26, testing the Labour Party government's ability to achieve economic growth targets. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves aims to balance spending with tax revenues by the decade's close, after recent weaker economic growth figures were reported.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is gearing up for the release of its latest economic and fiscal forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on March 26. The publication comes at a pivotal moment for Keir Starmer's Labour Party government, which came to power last July, to demonstrate its commitment to economic growth and improving household incomes.
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces a critical test to achieve her fiscal goal of balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues by the end of the decade, a target now appearing more challenging following recent slower-than-anticipated economic growth figures. The OBR, an independent body, issues five-year forecasts twice annually, typically coinciding with a government fiscal statement. The preceding forecasts were released on October 30 when Reeves unveiled her inaugural budget.
Strategically, the UK government intends to present a single comprehensive budget each year during the autumn season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Growth Slows; Signs of Recovery Emerge
Punjab Sees Surge in GST Collection, Aiding Economic Growth
BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Critique of India's Economic Growth
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth
Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India