Left Menu

Upcoming Economic Forecasts to Test UK's New Fiscal Strategies

The UK will release new economic and fiscal forecasts on March 26, testing the Labour Party government's ability to achieve economic growth targets. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves aims to balance spending with tax revenues by the decade's close, after recent weaker economic growth figures were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:41 IST
Upcoming Economic Forecasts to Test UK's New Fiscal Strategies
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is gearing up for the release of its latest economic and fiscal forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on March 26. The publication comes at a pivotal moment for Keir Starmer's Labour Party government, which came to power last July, to demonstrate its commitment to economic growth and improving household incomes.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces a critical test to achieve her fiscal goal of balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues by the end of the decade, a target now appearing more challenging following recent slower-than-anticipated economic growth figures. The OBR, an independent body, issues five-year forecasts twice annually, typically coinciding with a government fiscal statement. The preceding forecasts were released on October 30 when Reeves unveiled her inaugural budget.

Strategically, the UK government intends to present a single comprehensive budget each year during the autumn season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024