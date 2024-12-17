Left Menu

Senate Moves Forward with $895 Billion Pentagon Policy Bill

The U.S. Senate advanced an $895 billion bill for Pentagon policy, setting the stage for its passage and presentation to President Joe Biden for signature into law. The vote, which was 63 to 7, surpassed the 60-vote threshold needed for advancing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Updated: 17-12-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 04:42 IST
The U.S. Senate on Monday progressed an $895 billion legislation outlining the Pentagon's policy, aiming for its passage as soon as Tuesday. This move would lead to the bill's presentation at the White House for President Joe Biden's signature into law.

The ongoing voting process saw the tally reaching 63 to 7 in support of advancing the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. This surpassed the required 60 votes for pushing the bill to a final passage vote.

The NDAA outlines the budget and expenses related to the Pentagon, playing a significant role in U.S. defense policy and strategy. If passed, it would pave the way for implementing new defense measures under the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

