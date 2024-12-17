South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Sparks Intense Battles
South Korea is in political turmoil after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, leading to significant political strife. Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo aims to stabilize the country, while the opposition and government bicker over filling vacant Constitutional Court seats critical in deciding Yoon's fate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In the political heat of South Korea, the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol has sparked a series of intense political maneuvers.
Acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is working hard to assure international partners of South Korea's stability amid the ongoing political crisis over Yoon's impeachment.
Key battles include the dispute over filling vacant Constitutional Court seats crucial for determining Yoon's permanent unseating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romania's Election Turmoil: Constitutional Court Validates Run-Off Showdown
South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds
French Government on Brink of Collapse: Political Crisis Shakes European Bonds
South Korean Parliament Rejects Martial Law Amid Political Crisis
South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Lifted