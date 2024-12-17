Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi over 'Palestine' Bag

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a 'Palestine' bag, highlighting UP's youth contributions in Israel. Gandhi responded by urging the government to address minority issues in Bangladesh, dismissing the criticism as 'useless'. India maintains its stance on a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:27 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi over 'Palestine' Bag
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has openly criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a bag emblazoned with the word 'Palestine'. Adityanath, speaking in the state assembly, highlighted the contributions of Uttar Pradesh's youth in Israel, with over 5,600 engaged in construction work there, receiving substantial remuneration and benefits.

The controversy erupted after Priyanka Gandhi was spotted with the bag during a parliamentary session, which included symbols associated with Palestinian solidarity. She later dismissed BJP's comments on the matter as 'useless', urging the government to focus on minority atrocities in Bangladesh instead of trivial issues.

The incident comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict following Hamas attacks. The Indian government has strongly condemned the violence, maintaining its support for a two-state solution. India's position aligns with advocating for a peaceful coexistence between an independent Palestine and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

