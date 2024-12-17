Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi over 'Palestine' Bag

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has openly criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a bag emblazoned with the word 'Palestine'. Adityanath, speaking in the state assembly, highlighted the contributions of Uttar Pradesh's youth in Israel, with over 5,600 engaged in construction work there, receiving substantial remuneration and benefits.

The controversy erupted after Priyanka Gandhi was spotted with the bag during a parliamentary session, which included symbols associated with Palestinian solidarity. She later dismissed BJP's comments on the matter as 'useless', urging the government to focus on minority atrocities in Bangladesh instead of trivial issues.

The incident comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict following Hamas attacks. The Indian government has strongly condemned the violence, maintaining its support for a two-state solution. India's position aligns with advocating for a peaceful coexistence between an independent Palestine and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)