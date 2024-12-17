Left Menu

France's Diplomatic Flag Returns to Damascus After 12-Year Hiatus

France raised its flag at the closed embassy in Damascus after 12 years. A delegation was sent to assess Syria's conditions following Bashar al-Assad's ousting. However, this does not indicate the embassy's reopening. France insists on a credible political transition in Syria, as outlined by the UN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a symbolic gesture, France raised its national flag over the embassy in Damascus, Syria, for the first time in 12 years, according to the foreign ministry.

A team of French diplomats was dispatched to assess the volatile political and security situation after the removal of erstwhile Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. This team, however, will not remain in Syria, and the action does not signify the reopening of the embassy.

France severed diplomatic relations with Assad in 2012 and insists that any political transition must be both credible and inclusive, adhering to guidelines set by the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

