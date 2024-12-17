Left Menu

BJP Probes Absentee MPs in Simultaneous Elections Vote

The BJP investigates the absence of nearly 20 MPs from the Lok Sabha during a vote on simultaneous elections. Despite a party whip, various MPs cited personal and work reasons for their absence. The situation has prompted inquiries by party leadership, with some engaged in PM Modi's event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:02 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting an investigation into the absence of approximately 20 of its Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Lok Sabha during a pivotal vote on Tuesday. The vote was about introducing a bill for simultaneous elections.

Reportedly, the party had issued a whip, mandating all its MPs to attend the House session. The unexpected absence of so many members has stirred discontent among BJP leadership. Although several MPs had alerted the party about their inability to attend due to personal and work-related commitments, sources say that the leadership remains keen on understanding the underlying reasons for their non-attendance.

Prominent figures, including Union Minister C R Patil, were reportedly preoccupied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public engagement in Rajasthan. Furthermore, around four to five BJP ally MPs were also absent, raising additional concerns. Meanwhile, the introduction of two bills, which propose the mechanism for simultaneous elections, sparked fervent debate. Opposition deemed it a threat to state autonomy, whereas Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

