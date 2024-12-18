Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash: Argentine Soldier's Arrest Escalates Tensions with Venezuela

Argentine President Javier Milei demands Venezuela release soldier Nahuel Gallo, arrested after entering the country. Accused of participating in a 'terrorist plan,' Gallo's case ignites tensions stemming from disputed Venezuelan elections. Diplomatic efforts persist despite strained relations following Milei's rejection of Venezuela's election results.

18-12-2024
In a direct appeal, Argentine President Javier Milei called for the immediate release of Nahuel Gallo, a soldier detained in Venezuela while visiting family. Milei characterized Gallo's arrest by Venezuelan forces as unwarranted, describing President Nicolas Maduro's administration as dictatorial.

Venezuela's foreign minister, Yvan Gil, responded by accusing Milei and Argentina's Security Minister of orchestrating a 'terrorist plan.' This accusation follows Gallo's arrest on December 8, which has exacerbated existing tensions between the two countries.

Though not formally severed, diplomatic ties weakened post-Venezuela's controversial presidential election, rejected by Milei's government. Gallo's case, linked to these election disputes, continues to be a focal point in the strained relationship, with Venezuelan officials alleging the soldier's involvement in an 'infiltration' mission.

