Democracy Tested: A Year of Highs and Lows

In 2024, democracy worldwide faced a tumultuous year, marked by both triumphs and setbacks. Authoritarianism and electoral violence surged, yet citizens continued to defend democratic principles. Political landscapes shifted dramatically, with voters actively participating in elections, replacing long-standing incumbents, and resisting anti-democratic moves.

In 2024, democracy around the world faced significant tests, reflecting both its strengths and vulnerabilities. While some nations, like the U.S., witnessed the resurgence of controversial leaders like Donald Trump, others saw citizens rally against authoritarian attempts, exemplifying democracy's resilient core.

From Latin America to Africa, democratic processes faced challenges, including election violence and rising authoritarianism. Yet, countries like Bolivia and Senegal showcased the public's determination to preserve democratic structures, demanding change and holding leaders accountable.

The year served as a reminder of democracy's ever-evolving nature, with upcoming elections in Germany and Canada poised to further reshape political dynamics. The outcomes of these elections will offer deeper insights into the state of global democracy in the years ahead.

