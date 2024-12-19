Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemen's Rebel Strongholds

An intense wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held capital and a strategic port city early Thursday, according to officials, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals. The strikes follow a Houthi missile strike aimed at central Israel, further escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Iranian-backed Houthis, known for their attacks on the Red Sea corridor impacting global shipping, have yet to face military actions as severe as those directed at Hamas and Hezbollah.

Houthi-controlled media reported that the airstrikes targeted power stations in the capital and the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea. At least seven people were reported dead near the Salif port, with additional casualties at the Hodeida port. The Israeli military has not provided specific details about the targets or damage but accused the Houthis of using the sites for military purposes, including weapons smuggling.

Meanwhile, in Israel, missile sirens were activated near Tel Aviv, with a large explosion heard as an interception occurred. Fragments from the Houthi missile reportedly damaged a school in a Tel Aviv suburb, though no injuries were reported. The ongoing conflict underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions as Israeli and regional forces respond to the evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)