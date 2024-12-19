Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemen's Rebel Strongholds

Intense Israeli airstrikes in Yemen have killed at least nine people. These strikes, targeting Houthi rebel strongholds, unveil deeper tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Houthis. As missile interceptions occurred in central Israel, the strikes further raise the stakes in the volatile Middle Eastern conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:34 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemen's Rebel Strongholds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An intense wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held capital and a strategic port city early Thursday, according to officials, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals. The strikes follow a Houthi missile strike aimed at central Israel, further escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Iranian-backed Houthis, known for their attacks on the Red Sea corridor impacting global shipping, have yet to face military actions as severe as those directed at Hamas and Hezbollah.

Houthi-controlled media reported that the airstrikes targeted power stations in the capital and the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea. At least seven people were reported dead near the Salif port, with additional casualties at the Hodeida port. The Israeli military has not provided specific details about the targets or damage but accused the Houthis of using the sites for military purposes, including weapons smuggling.

Meanwhile, in Israel, missile sirens were activated near Tel Aviv, with a large explosion heard as an interception occurred. Fragments from the Houthi missile reportedly damaged a school in a Tel Aviv suburb, though no injuries were reported. The ongoing conflict underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions as Israeli and regional forces respond to the evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024