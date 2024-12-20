AAP Unveils New Faces in Delhi 2025 Assembly Election Candidate Lists

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday disclosed its fifth list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for 2025, introducing Mahender Chaudhary for the Mehrauli constituency. This follows the party's fourth list released on December 15, which featured 38 candidates.

Prominent candidates in the lineup include AAP's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will run from New Delhi, and current Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai are set to contest from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. Other notable names are Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, and Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar.

The list highlights AAP's strategy of maintaining consistency in its representation, with two new names introduced among largely incumbent representatives. Highlighting a strategic shift, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined AAP, marking significant cross-party movements. Earlier, the party had released a third list including Tarun Yadav for Najafgarh and made key replacements in its second list, demonstrated by dropping 17 sitting MLAs.

