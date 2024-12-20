AAP Unveils New Faces in Delhi 2025 Assembly Election Candidate Lists
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its fifth set of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Key figures include Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Notably, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife joined AAP. New entries include Tarun Yadav for Najafgarh amidst several rearrangements.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday disclosed its fifth list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for 2025, introducing Mahender Chaudhary for the Mehrauli constituency. This follows the party's fourth list released on December 15, which featured 38 candidates.
Prominent candidates in the lineup include AAP's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will run from New Delhi, and current Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai are set to contest from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. Other notable names are Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, and Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar.
The list highlights AAP's strategy of maintaining consistency in its representation, with two new names introduced among largely incumbent representatives. Highlighting a strategic shift, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined AAP, marking significant cross-party movements. Earlier, the party had released a third list including Tarun Yadav for Najafgarh and made key replacements in its second list, demonstrated by dropping 17 sitting MLAs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Applications filed for deletion of thousands of votes in Shahdara, Janakpuri, Laxmi Nagar, other Assembly seats: Arvind Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from voter list ahead of Delhi elections
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Enhanced Financial Aid for Delhi Women
After polls, Delhi govt's monthly financial aid for women will be enhanced to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,000: Arvind Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal says scheme to provide Rs 1000 monthly to women in Delhi rolls out with Cabinet nod, but money to be credited after polls.