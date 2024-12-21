Left Menu

Congress Passes Social Security Fairness Act amidst Fiscal Concerns

The U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Fairness Act to boost retirement payments for public pension recipients like police and firefighters. Critics warn this could weaken the program financially, with the bill estimated to cost $196 billion over a decade and affecting Social Security beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:52 IST
Congress Passes Social Security Fairness Act amidst Fiscal Concerns

Early on Saturday, the U.S. Congress approved a measure aimed at boosting Social Security retirement payments for select retirees receiving public pensions, including former police officers and firefighters. The move, known as the Social Security Fairness Act, has prompted concern about its financial impact on the already-stressed program.

The Senate, in a strong bipartisan 76-20 vote, passed the bill shortly after midnight, following prior approval by the House of Representatives in a 327-75 vote. This sends the legislation to President Joe Biden for signing, though the White House has yet to comment on whether Biden intends to enact the measure.

Budget experts warn of potential financial drawbacks, with the Congressional Budget Office projecting a $196 billion cost over the next decade. Despite overwhelming legislative support, critics worry that the new provisions—impacting around 3% of Social Security beneficiaries—might hasten the program's financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024