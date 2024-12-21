President Murmu's Telangana Visit: A Symbol of Unity

President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up her five-day visit to Telangana on Saturday, returning to Delhi.

During her stay, she presented the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, highlighting the symbolic unity of India's diverse cultures.

The President also hosted a reception at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, demonstrating the integrative role of her office with retreats in Hyderabad and Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies.)