President Murmu's Telangana Visit: A Symbol of Unity

President Droupadi Murmu concluded her five-day stay in Telangana, where she undertook several official engagements, including presenting President's Colours to the College of Defence Management. Her visit underlines the symbolic unity in the diversity of India's cultures, represented by the Presidential Retreats in Hyderabad and Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:22 IST
President Murmu's Telangana Visit: A Symbol of Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up her five-day visit to Telangana on Saturday, returning to Delhi.

During her stay, she presented the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, highlighting the symbolic unity of India's diverse cultures.

The President also hosted a reception at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, demonstrating the integrative role of her office with retreats in Hyderabad and Shimla.

