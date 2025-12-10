Left Menu

Heartbreaking Incident in Secunderabad: Justice for Young Girl

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four individuals, including two minors, in Secunderabad. The group found her alone on December 8 and took her to a lodge, where the assault occurred. Police, who had registered a missing case, rescued the girl. Two accused are in judicial remand, and the minors are in an Observation Home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:17 IST
Heartbreaking Incident in Secunderabad: Justice for Young Girl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl has endured a horrific ordeal in Secunderabad where she was allegedly raped by four individuals, including two minors. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The assailants reportedly encountered the girl alone in Secunderabad on December 8, proceeded to introduce themselves, and lured her to a lodge where the assault took place.

Initially, a missing person case had been filed on December 5 by the girl's family in Sangareddy district. Police rescued the girl during their investigation. Two accused are now in judicial remand, and the minor suspects have been placed in an Observation Home, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025