Heartbreaking Incident in Secunderabad: Justice for Young Girl

A 13-year-old girl has endured a horrific ordeal in Secunderabad where she was allegedly raped by four individuals, including two minors. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The assailants reportedly encountered the girl alone in Secunderabad on December 8, proceeded to introduce themselves, and lured her to a lodge where the assault took place.

Initially, a missing person case had been filed on December 5 by the girl's family in Sangareddy district. Police rescued the girl during their investigation. Two accused are now in judicial remand, and the minor suspects have been placed in an Observation Home, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)