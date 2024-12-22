Tragedy Strikes Gramado: Plane Crash Claims Lives in Popular Tourist Hub
A small plane with ten people onboard crashed in Gramado, Brazil, leaving no survivors. The crash ignited a fire, sending 15 people to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The accident occurred just before Christmas in this popular tourist destination, already reeling from recent economic disruptions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:21 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Gramado, Brazil, on Sunday when a small aircraft with ten passengers crashed into the city's central shopping hub.
Civil defense authorities reported no survivors, and some 15 individuals were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation from the resulting fire.
The crash has further strained a city still recovering from devastating floods, hitting during its bustling holiday season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Michigan high school choir belts out holiday tunes from towering Christmas tree
Christian MPs Unite for Rights Discussion at CBCI Christmas Gathering
Vilachery Artisans Battle Rainfall to Keep Christmas Spirit Alive
GCHQ's Annual Christmas Challenge: Sparking Young Minds with Puzzles
Orban Calls for Christmas Ceasefire and POW Swap