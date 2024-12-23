Trump Threatens U.S. Control Over Panama Canal Amid Fee Dispute

President-elect Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Sunday, threatening to bring the Panama Canal back under U.S. control. His comments, delivered at a rally in Arizona, accused Panama of imposing excessive fees on this strategic waterway, which is vital for global trade, particularly U.S. imports and exports.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino swiftly responded, emphasizing Panama's sovereignty and denying any Chinese influence over the canal's management. Mulino defended the fees as reasonable and part of Panama's right as an independent nation. He made it clear that Panama would not bow to external pressures regarding the control of the canal.

The Panama Canal, previously under U.S. administration until 1999, plays a crucial role in international shipping lanes. Trump's rhetoric reflects a broader expectation of a hardened U.S. foreign policy under his administration. However, any attempt to reclaim the canal would face significant challenges under current international law.

