Chhagan Bhujbal's Political Crossroads: National Ascension or Local Advocacy?

In a strategic political move, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sparking discussions concerning his potential elevation to the national stage. This follows Bhujbal's exclusion from the newly formed Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Bhujbal expressed his disappointment and engaged in a detailed conversation with Fadnavis about the state's political and social climate. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's vision to transform the NCP into a national party includes Bhujbal's increased participation at a broader level.

Fadnavis acknowledged the crucial support from Other Backward Classes in the assembly elections and assured protection of their interests. Meanwhile, Bhujbal remains a vocal critic of activist Manoj Jarange's call for Maratha reservations in the OBC category, further fueling the ongoing political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)