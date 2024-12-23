Left Menu

Bangladesh's Quest for Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Return: Strained Ties with India

Bangladesh has requested India's assistance in returning its former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, for a judicial process. The move comes amid tense relations between the countries following Hasina's ousting and subsequent refuge in India. The interim government accuses Hasina of multiple crimes, which she denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:35 IST
Bangladesh's Quest for Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Return: Strained Ties with India
Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has formally requested India to facilitate the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to face judicial proceedings. This plea, conveyed by the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry, marks a significant moment in the already tense relations between the two South Asian neighbors.

The relations have deteriorated since Hasina was ousted amidst violent protests and sought refuge in India. The request comes shortly after India's foreign secretary visited Bangladesh, with both nations expressing a desire to mend ties.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is pushing for Hasina's extradition to address various charges, including crimes against humanity, which she refutes. India has yet to comment on the matter, maintaining Hasina's presence in the country for safety reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024