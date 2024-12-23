Bangladesh's Quest for Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Return: Strained Ties with India

Bangladesh has formally requested India to facilitate the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to face judicial proceedings. This plea, conveyed by the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry, marks a significant moment in the already tense relations between the two South Asian neighbors.

The relations have deteriorated since Hasina was ousted amidst violent protests and sought refuge in India. The request comes shortly after India's foreign secretary visited Bangladesh, with both nations expressing a desire to mend ties.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is pushing for Hasina's extradition to address various charges, including crimes against humanity, which she refutes. India has yet to comment on the matter, maintaining Hasina's presence in the country for safety reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)