IGNCA and Satyarthi Movement Host Thought-Provoking Discussion on Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s Autobiography Diyaslai

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, recently hosted an insightful discussion on Diyaslai, the autobiography of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The event, held at IGNCA, was honored by the presence of former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, as the chief guest. Distinguished attendees included Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of IGNCA; Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA; Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi; and social activist Sumedha Kailash. The discussion, moderated by Shri Anurag Punetha, Controller of the Media Centre at IGNCA, provided a deep dive into Satyarthi’s relentless pursuit of social justice, child rights, and global compassion.

A Book That Transcends Narratives: Ram Nath Kovind’s Reflections

Addressing the gathering, former President Ram Nath Kovind expressed that Diyaslai is not just an autobiography but a movement advocating for the fundamental rights of children. He reflected that reading the book rekindled memories of his own childhood, drawing parallels between his journey from a small village in Kanpur Dehat to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Satyarthi’s rise from humble beginnings to the global stage of the Nobel Prize. Kovind commended Satyarthi’s unwavering fight for child rights, emphasizing that his work transcends national borders and has left a lasting impact worldwide. He praised Satyarthi’s selfless patriotism, highlighting his decision to dedicate his Nobel Prize to the nation rather than keeping it for himself.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Shri Kovind recalled that even during his tenure at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Satyarthi frequently visited him, offering thought-provoking insights. He noted that Diyaslai is a source of inspiration, destined to ignite a sense of purpose in millions worldwide.

Profound Insights from IGNCA Leaders and Scholars

Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of IGNCA, shared his personal experience upon receiving Diyaslai. He recounted how he spent considerable time contemplating its cover, sensing the essence of Satyarthi’s journey embedded within it. Quoting from the book—“In the process of becoming a ‘Diyaslai’ (matchstick), my life, too, has been woven with threads of angst”—he emphasized that these words hold universal truths, resonating deeply with many. He asserted that such profound reflections should be etched into collective consciousness, inspiring generations to come. He further observed, "An individual advances not merely by ambition but by the sheer force of compassion that propels him forward."

Presiding over the event, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi lauded Diyaslai and described Kailash Satyarthi as a Jagat Bandhu—a universal brother whose compassion knows no boundaries. He suggested that the next part of Satyarthi’s journey should be documented under the title Akhand Jyoti, symbolizing the eternal flame of inspiration.

Kailash Satyarthi’s Vision for a Compassionate World

Expressing his gratitude to the esteemed scholars participating in the discussion, Kailash Satyarthi emphasized the paradox of modern prosperity coexisting with unresolved global challenges. He observed that while solutions to one problem are pursued, new challenges continue to emerge. He firmly asserted that compassion is the key to solving the world’s crises.

Diyaslai, spanning 24 chapters, traces Satyarthi’s extraordinary life journey—from his humble beginnings as the son of a police constable in Vidisha to his tireless struggle for the liberation of children from exploitation, culminating in the honor of the Nobel Peace Prize. His story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for individuals committed to justice and humanity.

A Gathering of Purpose and Inspiration

This thought-provoking event at IGNCA provided a remarkable platform to reflect on the inspiring life and work of Kailash Satyarthi. It underscored the power of resilience, selflessness, and compassion in driving societal change. As Diyaslai continues to reach readers across the world, its message of unwavering commitment to child rights and global justice stands as a guiding light for future generations.