Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Japanese Minister's Visit to China

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is set to visit China, marking his first trip since taking office. China's foreign ministry emphasizes a desire to strengthen bilateral relations and foster common interests. This visit aims to build a constructive and stable relationship between the two nations.

Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Japanese Minister's Visit to China
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will embark on an important diplomatic visit to China on Wednesday.

During a regular Tuesday briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China is prepared to collaborate with Japan to advance shared interests and cultivate a robust and stable bilateral relationship.

This visit marks Iwaya's first official trip to China since he assumed the role of foreign minister in October.

