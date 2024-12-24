Left Menu

Japan's Strategic Alliance Strengthening Under Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is keen on bolstering the U.S.-Japan alliance amidst regional tensions with North Korea and China. Despite scheduling challenges, Ishiba aims for an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Ishiba focuses on domestic economic measures in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:24 IST
Japan's Strategic Alliance Strengthening Under Ishiba
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed a strong desire to enhance Japan's alliance with the United States. He is pushing for an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, acknowledging regional tensions with China and North Korea.

During a press conference, Ishiba emphasized the importance of a robust U.S.-Japan alliance to cope with challenges in northeast Asia. Despite restrictions posed by the Logan Act, which limits meetings with world leaders before a presidential inauguration, Ishiba remains hopeful for a timely encounter with Trump.

On the domestic front, the Japanese Prime Minister disclosed plans for the approval of a draft state budget. He aims to implement measures for raising minimum wages and addressing public economic concerns to stimulate private consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024