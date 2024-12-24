Japan's Strategic Alliance Strengthening Under Ishiba
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is keen on bolstering the U.S.-Japan alliance amidst regional tensions with North Korea and China. Despite scheduling challenges, Ishiba aims for an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Ishiba focuses on domestic economic measures in Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed a strong desire to enhance Japan's alliance with the United States. He is pushing for an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, acknowledging regional tensions with China and North Korea.
During a press conference, Ishiba emphasized the importance of a robust U.S.-Japan alliance to cope with challenges in northeast Asia. Despite restrictions posed by the Logan Act, which limits meetings with world leaders before a presidential inauguration, Ishiba remains hopeful for a timely encounter with Trump.
On the domestic front, the Japanese Prime Minister disclosed plans for the approval of a draft state budget. He aims to implement measures for raising minimum wages and addressing public economic concerns to stimulate private consumption.
