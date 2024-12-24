Gujarat CM Accuses Congress of 'Anti-Ambedkar' Stance

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of adopting an 'anti-Ambedkar' stance. Patel claims that the Congress has consistently insulted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, and has failed to accord him due respect.

In a video statement, Patel argued that the Congress has been busy glorifying one family, denying Ambedkar honors like the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, he praised the BJP's initiatives to commemorate Ambedkar by converting his homes into memorials, highlighting a clear contrast with the Congress's actions.

Patel alleged the Congress's lack of acknowledgment for Ambedkar's contributions, citing historical election defeats and oversight in national awards. He called the Congress's current public statements about Ambedkar a form of hypocrisy, urging the party to apologize to the nation for its past behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)