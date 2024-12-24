Gujarat CM Accuses Congress of 'Anti-Ambedkar' Stance
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accused the Congress of insulting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and being anti-Ambedkar. He criticized the Congress for denying Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna and glorifying one family. Patel highlighted BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar, contrasting it with Congress's actions.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of adopting an 'anti-Ambedkar' stance. Patel claims that the Congress has consistently insulted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, and has failed to accord him due respect.
In a video statement, Patel argued that the Congress has been busy glorifying one family, denying Ambedkar honors like the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, he praised the BJP's initiatives to commemorate Ambedkar by converting his homes into memorials, highlighting a clear contrast with the Congress's actions.
Patel alleged the Congress's lack of acknowledgment for Ambedkar's contributions, citing historical election defeats and oversight in national awards. He called the Congress's current public statements about Ambedkar a form of hypocrisy, urging the party to apologize to the nation for its past behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Bhupendra Patel
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- BJP
- Bharat Ratna
- India
- politics
- memorials
- criticism
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Delicacies: India's Foreign Secretary Faces Tense Talks in Dhaka
Diplomatic Dialogue: Vikram Misri Visits Dhaka Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Relations
Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion
It took 7 decades for India to become 11th largest economy, whereas in last 10 years, India has grown to 5th largest economy: PM Modi.
Ditimoni Sonowal: India's Last Hope at IWF Championships