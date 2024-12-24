Left Menu

Delhi Cong protests against Shah's remark over Ambedkar, demands his apology, resignation

The Congress on Tuesday organised protest marches across Delhi against Union Home Minister Amit Shahs remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar, and demanded his apology and resignation. Last week also, Congress workers held a protest against Shah over his comment on Ambedkar made in the Upper House of Parliament.Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.

Updated: 24-12-2024 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday organised protest marches across Delhi against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar, and demanded his apology and resignation. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said a memorandum was also submitted to the President of India through the respective district collector.

These protest marches are aimed at reaffirming the Congress party's commitment to protecting the legacy of Ambedkar who remains a beacon of justice and equality, Yadav said. Last week also, Congress workers held a protest against Shah over his comment on Ambedkar made in the Upper House of Parliament.

''Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),'' Shah had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

