NDA leaders including Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu meet at BJP chief's residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:03 IST
NDA leaders including Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu meet at BJP chief's residence
Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met here at BJP president J P Nadda's residence on Wednesday on the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, JD-U leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel, as well as JD (S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, were present at the meeting.

Bihar's Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, also a minister in the Modi government, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Thushar Vellappally, president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, were also present at the meeting.

Though there was no official word on the agenda of the meeting, sources said good governance and political issues were discussed.

Good governance was a key theme of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

It was decided to hold a meeting of the alliance on the birth anniversary of the BJP stalwart, who is credited with successfully running the first coalition government for its full term.

The NDA meeting comes amid the alliance's focus on simultaneous elections, with all constituents lending support to the proposal.

A JPC constituted to scrutinise two bills for simultaneous polls is expected to meet on January 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

