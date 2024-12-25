Left Menu

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:43 IST
SGPC chief serves 'punishment' at Golden Temple on Akal Takht's orders
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday served 'punishment' at Sri Harmandir Sahib for using ''derogatory'' remarks against ex-SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Dhami appeared before the Sikh clergy headed by Jathedar Akal Takht Gyani Raghbir Singh, which on awarding religious punishment to him, told him to clean shoes of devotees in the 'jodha ghar' (footwear deposit area) and to clean utensils in the community kitchen besides serving food to devotees and to recite Japji Sahib (Sikh religious scripture) for five times for atonement.

Accepting the directive, Dhami underwent the punishment.

Dhami polished shoes of devotees, cleaned utensils and served food to devotees in the community kitchen of the Golden Temple.

On December 16, Dhami had appeared before the Punjab State Women Commission and apologised for his remarks against former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The state women commission had asked him to appear before it to submit his written explanation after the panel took suo-motu notice of the matter involving alleged derogatory remarks against Kaur.

Dhami had tendered an apology for his remarks.

