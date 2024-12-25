"After 100 years, once again Congress will unite for new Satyagraha": Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday renewed call to launch new Satyagraha on December 26 under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting the significance of December 26, 1924, in India's struggle for independence. It was in 1924 that Belagavi hosted the 39th plenary session of the INC and it is significant because it was the only session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. And it was here that Gandhi ji reiterated the "Non-violent, non-cooperation movement" as a means to attain freedom.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala asserted, "In the history of the country's independence, 26th December 1924 will always be remembered as a day when the Indian National Congress under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi started a new phase of the freedom struggle to overthrow the British government, to give equal rights to the rich and the poor. Mahatma Gandhi started a new movement of Satyagraha, civil disobedience from this land, against the wealth given to few hands by Britain, England and the East India Company. After 100 years, once again Congress will unite for a new Satyagraha under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge." Mahatma Gandhi's movement of Satyagraha, or civil disobedience, aimed to challenge the wealth disparities created by British colonialism.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala equated the BJP to the East India Company, accusing the party of perpetuating inequality, exploiting the vulnerable, and concentrating wealth among a small elite, accusing a threat to the Constitution. "The BJP has become a modern-day East India Company, perpetuating inequality and exploiting the vulnerable. The rights of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and the poor are being eroded. The wealth gap has widened, with a staggering 40% of the country's wealth concentrated in the hands of just 1% of the population. Meanwhile, 62% of the country's wealth is owned by a mere 2-4% of the people, leaving 70% of the population with less than 5% of the property. This blatant disregard for equality and justice threatens the very fabric of our Constitution and the freedom we fought for," he said. (ANI)

