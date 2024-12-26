BJP Accuses Congress of Using Distorted Maps at Belagavi Meet

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of presenting distorted Indian maps at the Belagavi convention. He alleges this action is not isolated to Karnataka but part of a broader pattern by Congress nationwide.

"Yesterday, Congress displayed a so-called 'distorted' map of India, which they later clarified after media exposure. However, this reflects the Congress party's mindset," Vijayendra remarked. He announced that the BJP would hold a protest on December 27 opposing the Congress convention in Belagavi, and emphasized that this misrepresentation is deliberate and widespread.

In a further development, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress of disrespecting India's sovereignty, citing a social media post by BJP's Karnataka wing. He expressed his dismay, especially on Veer Bal Divas, over Congress using maps that omit sensitive regions and described this as indicative of Congress's alleged links with divisive powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)