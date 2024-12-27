Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu departed for New Delhi on Friday to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26.

Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic transformation, died in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, announced his death after he was admitted to their emergency ward in critical condition at around 8:30 PM.

Naidu's visit was meant to pay homage to Singh's moral remains, according to an official statement. After offering his tributes, Naidu is scheduled to return to Amaravati by evening, with his arrival expected at Vijayawada Airport by 5:30 PM and back to his residence in Undavalli by 6 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)