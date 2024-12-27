Reflecting on Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Quiet Strength

Former Union Cabinet Secretary K M Chandrasekhar has shared insights into his professional relationship with the late ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding Singh as a formidable administrator. Chandrasekhar noted that Singh's decision-making prowess was evident during pivotal events, including the 1991 liberalisation policy that transformed India's economic landscape.

Chandrasekhar, who served alongside Singh during his premiership, recalled several key actions taken under Singh's leadership. He nostalgically recounted how, as Kerala's finance secretary, he turned to Singh, then Union Finance Minister, for financial assistance during the state's crisis in the mid-1990s. Singh's prompt response eventually led to the allocation of crucial financial aid.

Remembering Singh's gentlemanly demeanor, Chandrasekhar remarked on how it translated into his governing style — one that was not driven by grandiose promises but by solid action. Chandrasekhar's reflections come in the wake of Singh's passing at age 92, marking the end of an era of impactful governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)