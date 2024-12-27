China's President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia in 2025, a move indicative of the strengthening relationship between Beijing and Moscow, as reported by Russia's state-run RIA news agency. Ambassador Igor Morgulov revealed that plans are being finalized for the visit, prioritizing the bilateral connections.

China's foreign ministry has not officially confirmed the visit but maintains that the countries are keeping close contacts. Russian President Vladimir Putin, after re-establishing his leadership, visited China in 2022 and signaled a new era of cooperation, particularly opposing U.S. policies.

Amid geopolitical pressures, Russia and China are seen as countering Western influence, especially U.S. strategic maneuvers in the Asia-Pacific. A joint peace proposal from China and Brazil, perceived by Ukraine as biased towards Moscow, underscores the complex dynamics in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

