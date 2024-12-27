Amit Shah's Odisha Visit Halted Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh

In a significant change of plans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha has been postponed.

The central government has instituted a seven-day mourning period to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday night at the age of 92.

This mourning period has caused the cancellation of various government events, including Shah's appearances at Indo-Tibetan Border Police programs and a meeting with BJP officials in Kalinga Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)