Amit Shah's Odisha Visit Halted Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Odisha has been postponed due to a seven-day mourning period declared for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92. The national mourning led to the cancellation of scheduled events, including Shah's meetings with BJP members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant change of plans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha has been postponed.
The central government has instituted a seven-day mourning period to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday night at the age of 92.
This mourning period has caused the cancellation of various government events, including Shah's appearances at Indo-Tibetan Border Police programs and a meeting with BJP officials in Kalinga Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
