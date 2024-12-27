Left Menu

Amit Shah's Odisha Visit Halted Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Odisha has been postponed due to a seven-day mourning period declared for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92. The national mourning led to the cancellation of scheduled events, including Shah's meetings with BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:11 IST
Amit Shah's Odisha Visit Halted Amid National Mourning for Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant change of plans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha has been postponed.

The central government has instituted a seven-day mourning period to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday night at the age of 92.

This mourning period has caused the cancellation of various government events, including Shah's appearances at Indo-Tibetan Border Police programs and a meeting with BJP officials in Kalinga Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024