Rajasthan Observes State Mourning for Manmohan Singh

The Rajasthan government declared a seven-day state mourning after the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. As per instructions from the Union home ministry, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and official entertainment programs will be suspended. Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at age 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has announced a seven-day period of state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This move follows directives from the Union home ministry, entailing that the national flag be flown at half-mast and all official entertainment programs be canceled during this time.

Singh, who was 92, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

