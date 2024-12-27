Rajasthan Observes State Mourning for Manmohan Singh

The Rajasthan government has announced a seven-day period of state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This move follows directives from the Union home ministry, entailing that the national flag be flown at half-mast and all official entertainment programs be canceled during this time.

Singh, who was 92, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)